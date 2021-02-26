Is Amazon stock approaching a buy or break zone?

The global stock market rout continued in yesterday’s trading, led by a 3.5% fall in the Nasdaq 100 stock market index - the biggest drop since October.
An outsized surge in bond yields spooked stock market investors who are now rushing to exit risk assets. Especially the stocks that have soared in value in recent months such as the big-name tech stocks.
Just take a look at the surge higher in Amazon’s monthly chart below:
Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5, #AMZN, Monthly - Data range: from Apr 1, 2011, to Feb 25, 2021, performed on Feb 25, 2021, at 8:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
One notable feature in the chart above is just how far the price is away from the 20-period (blue) exponential moving average. The last bounce off this level was in March 2020. Moving averages can often act as support and resistance levels where turning points in stock prices can occur.
In the daily chart below, the price of Amazon shares is approaching a historic level of horizontal support at the ~$2,888.00 price level. This could be a bounce or break moment for the stock. Are buyers going to bargain hunt at these levels, or will sellers breakthrough?
Analysing the price action and sentiment at this level will be critical in determining what we see. If more money moves into bond yields which are now trading a better premium than the S&P 500 dividend yield, a stock market rout could just be the beginning.
Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5, #AMZN, Daily - Data range: from May 18, 2020, to Feb 25, 2021, performed on Feb 25, 2021, at 8:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Did you know that you can use the Trading Central Technical Ideas Lookup indicator to find actionable trading ideas on this index and thousands of other instruments across Forex, stocks, indices, commodities and more?
You can get this indicator completely FREE by upgrading your MetaTrader 5 trading platform provided by Admiral Markets UK Ltd to the exclusive Admiral Markets Supreme Edition! You’ll also receive a whole range of advanced trading tools such as correlation and sentiment indicators!
Start your free download by clicking on the banner below:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Jitan Solanki (analyst), (hereinafter “Author”) based on their personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.