January 18, 2021 14:00

Carrefour shares fall by about 6%, and has seen three consecutive days close in the red after the French Government announced its denial of a possible merger with the Canadian group Couche-Tard, which has led the latter to withdraw its interest in negotiating a transaction.

The French supermarket chain closed 13.42% on the Paris Stock Exchange on Wednesday the 13th, after acknowledging preliminary talks with the Canadian company. Thanks to this rise, the value reached its highest highs since July 2019, exceeding 17 euros per share. Now, however, it is once again trading at the threshold of 15 euros. If it continues down, it could fall to the next support, at 14.8 euros per share.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Carrefour daily chart. Data range: from November 23, 2018 to January 18, 2021. Prepared on January 18, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Carrefour has not done well on the stock market in recent years, so last Wednesday's rise sparked optimism among investors. The refusal of the French Government, however, has meant a setback and a wave of liquidation.

Carrefour’s performance over the last five years has been: 2020, -6.15%; 2019, 0.27%; 2018, -17.35%; 2017, -21.19%; 2016, -14.11%. So far this month, it has accumulated an increase of 11% at the moment.

With an Admiral Markets Trade.MT5 account, you can trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on Carrefour and over 3,000 stocks! CFDs allow traders to try to profit from both bull and bear markets, as well as profit from the use of leverage. Click on the following banner to open an account today:

INFORMATION ON ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The data provided provides additional information on all analyzes, estimates, forecasts, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other evaluations or similar information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the Admiral Markets website. Before making any investment decisions, pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The content is posted for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on pre-dissemination of investment research. Each investment decision is made by each client alone, while Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from such a decision, whether based on content or not. In order to protect the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for the prevention and management of conflicts of interest. The analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Carolina Caro, SEO implementer (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimates. While all reasonable efforts are made to ensure that all sources of content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, accurate, and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee accuracy. or integrity of any information contained in the Analysis. Any past performance or modelling of the financial instruments indicated in the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication of Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may rise and fall, and the preservation of the asset's value is not guaranteed.

7. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may generate profit or loss. Before you start trading, make sure you fully understand the risks.