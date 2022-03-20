Weekly Market Outlook: UK Budget & EU PMIs in Focus
With the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve and Bank of England announcements and policy changes completed, this week is quieter on the data front. However, there are some key releases that traders will be focused on.
On Thursday, German flash manufacturing and services PMI (purchasing managers index) figures are due for release. This could confirm an official contraction and the potential start of a recession which could ultimately weigh on the euro.
On Wednesday, traders will be focused on the UK Annual Budget Release. UK citizens are already facing record inflation from higher energy bills and a tax hike from the government which have weighed on the economy and the British pound.
After last week’s bounce higher in global stock market indices, investors will also be looking for further momentum to the upside – especially as most turned at long-term technical support levels.
You can learn more about some of the global themes affecting the markets in this selection of education articles.
- How to Invest in Space Stocks in 2022
- 3 Top Cryptocurrency Stocks to Watch in 2022
- How to Trade Safe Haven Assets in Uncertain Times
Weekly Forex Calendar
Source: Forex Calendar from the MetaTrader 5 trading platform provided by Admirals.
Did you know that three times a week, three professional traders talk through the markets live and show you how to identify potential trading opportunities?
Reserve your complimentary spot in the Admirals Spotlight webinar now by clicking the banner below!
Trader’s Radar – UK Budget and CPI Figures
The Bank of England increased interest rates for the third consecutive meeting last Thursday. But, this Wednesday could be a defining day for the long-term trend of the British pound. In the morning, the Office for National Statistics will release the latest consumer price inflation figures with forecasts expecting a huge rise in the number.
Later that day, HM Treasury will release the latest UK Annual Budget Release. This is where the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, will outline the government’s budget for the year which will include spending and borrowing levels and planned investments.
The Treasury is set on increasing the national insurance rate which is effectively a tax increase. This is at a time when UK household energy bills have soared higher causing many analysts to forecast lower growth for the economy.
Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, EURGBP, Monthly - Data range: from 1 Sep 2005 to 20 Mar 2022, performed on 20 Mar 2022 at 7:00 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The monthly price chart of EURGBP shown above highlights a long-term trading range that has developed between the two black horizontal support and resistance lines from circa. 0.9300 and 0.8265. Currently, the price is trading at the bottom of the range at historic support.
Whether the price bounces higher or breaks through this level may depend on this week’s European and UK data announcements. It’s certainly a market to watch to see the directional bias that could unfold at this horizontal support level.
Traders may look towards the lower timeframes for clues on how the market is positioning itself – higher or lower. This could include waiting for indicators such as moving averages to crossover or waiting for bullish or bearish cycle formations to unfold.
If you’re feeling inspired and ready to trade live in the market, you can open a live trading account by clicking on the banner below and accessing an impressive range of trading features and education to support you in your journey.
Corporate Trading Updates and Stock Indices
While global stock market indices have been trading according to the geopolitical headlines, news of negotiations and talks between the US and China have helped lift sentiment. Of course, this could change at any time but most global stock market indices put in an impressive performance last week.
Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, SP500, Daily - Data range: from 26 Aug 2021 to 20 Mar 2022, performed on 20 Mar 2022 at 6:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Past five-year performance of the S&P 500: 2021 = 26.99%, 2020 = +16.17%, 2019 = +29.09%, 2018 = -5.96%, 2017 = +19.08%
Most stock market indices have been trading around long-term, historic levels of support. European indices such as the DAX 40 and CAC 40 retested the highs of the pandemic last week, while many US indices tested monthly moving averages that have historically sent prices higher.
While the S&P 500 stock market index had a death crossover on the daily chart, the weekly chart moving averages are still bullish with price turning at the 50-exponential moving average. Traders will be looking for momentum to build from here but the daily chart price action will need to get above its moving averages first which will provide a sign of commitment from buyers in the market to keep buying at higher prices.
Did you know that you can use the Trading Central Technical Ideas Lookup indicator to find actionable trading ideas on this index and thousands of other instruments across Forex, stocks, indices, commodities and more?
You can get this indicator completely FREE in the Premium Analytics section once you open an account...
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With a view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admirals has established relevant internal procedures for the prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Jitan Solanki (analyst), (hereinafter “Author”) based on their personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admirals does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admirals for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.