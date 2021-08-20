Can Nvidia continue on its upward trend?
Nvidia surged nearly 10% from yesterday’s low to high after the semiconductor maker issued an upbeat forecast for the third quarter. The company is forecasting revenue of $6.94 billion which is much higher than analyst expectations of $6.57 billion.
The company’s share price has remained in a wedge formation over the past few months, as highlighted in the chart below between the descending resistance line and ascending support line.
Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, NVDA, Daily - Data range: from Nov 10, 2020, to Aug 19, 2021, performed on Aug 19, 2021, at 8:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Last five-year performance:
- 2020 = 121.93%
- 2019 = 76.25%
- 2018 = -31.01%
- 2017 = 81.28%
- 2016 = 223.85%
If the share price can break through top resistance, then a new record high is likely. Some traders may traditionally trade the share price inside of the range using reversion to the mean trading strategies.
However, in this instance the wedge formation is relatively small suggesting a breakout is more likely, making it one for the watchlist.
Did you know that you can use the Trading Central Technical Ideas Lookup indicator to find actionable trading ideas on thousands of different markets?
Start your free download by clicking on the banner below:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Jitan Solanki (analyst), (hereinafter “Author”) based on their personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.