How to Trade Disney After Fiscal Q2 2025 Performance

May 12, 2025 22:38

The Walt Disney Company, typically known as just Disney, was founded in 1923 and is one of the world's largest entertainment conglomerates. It has operations in movies, merchandise, television networks, online streaming, sports and theme parks. Learn more about Disney's second-quarter 2025 performance and what analysts are forecasting for the stock.

This material is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Stock: The Walt Disney Co. Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: DIS Date of Idea: 12 May 2025 Time Line: 1 - 12 months Entry Level: $112.00 Target Level: $140.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

The Invest.MT5 account allows you to buy real stocks and shares from some of the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance. All trading is high risk, and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance. All trading is high risk, and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing. Trading is not suitable for everyone. Trading is highly speculative and carries a significant risk of loss. While it offers potential opportunities, it also involves high volatility, and leveraged trading can amplify both gains and losses. Retail investors should fully understand these risks before trading.

Source: TradingView - Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Disney Q2 2025 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the second-quarter 2025 earnings report from Disney:

Earnings per share: $1.45 vs $1.20 expected

Revenue: $23.62 billion vs $23.14 billion expected, up 7% year over year

Net income: $3.28 billion, up from a loss of $20 million during the same quarter last year

Entertainment revenue: $10.68 billion, up 9% year over year

Disney+ Subscribers: Increase of 1.4 million during the last quarter

On the face of it, Disney beat analyst expectations on most financial metrics. In the past, Disney had stated it expected a decline in subscriptions at its flagship Disney+ streaming service. The increase of 1.4 million brings its total viewer base to 126 million worldwide. In the earnings report, Disney expects a modest rise in subscriber numbers in its current quarter.

While ticket sales underperformed for Snow White and Captain America: Brave New World, the entertainment division was supported by strong numbers from Mufasa: The Lion King and Moana 2. Its sports segment, primarily consisting of ESPN, also experienced growth of 5% due to higher advertising revenue from airing three College Football Playoff games and an extra National Football League game.

Disney's theme parks and resorts division saw a 9% rise in revenue to $6.5 billion. Revenues from international parks dropped 5%, but Disney announced plans for a new resort and theme park in Abu Dhabi. Disney's share price gained around 10% after the earnings release.

Despite the earnings beat, some analysts remain more cautious on the stock as there are several headwinds for the company. Disney's revenue from its television networks has been on a steady decline in line with broader industry trends as viewers shun traditional TV channels to online streaming. Its sporting segment, ESPN, now faces increased competition as other tech companies like Netflix and Amazon also bid for the rights to stream matches.

Since its record high in March 2021, the stock is still down over 40%. The uncertain outlook has caused some analysts to move to a hold rating on the stock, as highlighted below.

Disney Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to 17 analysts polled by TipRanks offering a 12-month Disney stock price forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 13 buy, 4 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Disney stock forecast is $140.00, with the lowest price target at $100.00.

The average price target for a Disney stock forecast is $123.00.

Source: Admiral Markets Stock List, DIS. 12 May 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

An Example Trading Idea for the Disney Stock Price

The following trading examples are for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. Investors should conduct independent research before making trading decisions.

An example trading idea for the Disney share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above its post-earnings high at $112.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the highest analyst price target of $140.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 12 months

If you buy 10 Disney shares: If target is reached = $280.00 potential profit [($140.00 - $112.00) * 10 shares].



Remember that markets go up and down. In fact, the stock price may even go much further down, especially due to some of the headwinds Disney's sports segment and television network face.

It is important to exercise good risk management and always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved, as well as the costs.

With the Admiral Markets Invest.MT5 account, you can buy and sell US stocks with a commission from $0.02 per share. This means buying 10 shares in Disney stock would result in a commission of $0.20 ($0.02 * 10 shares) for executing a per-side transaction.

However, there is a minimum transaction fee of $1. So, the example trading idea above would result in a commission of $1 overall.

How to Buy Disney Stock in 4 Steps

With Admiral Markets, you can buy shares in US companies like Disney with a commission from $0.02 per share and a minimum commission of $1.

Open an account with Admiral Markets to access the dashboard. Click on Trade or Invest on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for your stock in the search window at the top. Input your entry, stop-loss and take profit levels in the trading ticket.

Source: Admiral Markets. MetaTrader 5 Web Trader. Disney. Monthly. Date: January 2013 to May 2025, captured on 12 May 2025. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Do You See the Disney Stock Price Moving Differently?

If you believe there is a higher chance the share price of Disney will move lower, then you can also trade short using CFDs (Contracts for Difference). However, these have higher associated risks and are not suitable for all investors. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets' investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”). Before making any investment decisions, please pay close attention to the following:

1. This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

2. Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.

3. With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4. The Analysis is prepared by an analyst (hereinafter “Author”). The Author, Jitanchandra Solanki, is an employee of Admiral Markets. This content is a marketing communication and does not constitute independent financial research.

5. Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.

6. Any kind of past or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease, and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.

7. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.