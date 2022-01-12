Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Higher as Investors Reassured
Last week, the Federal Reserve released the minutes from their policy meeting in December, which implied they may act sooner and more aggressively to tackle rising US inflation than the markets had previously anticipated.
This revelation led to widespread declines in US stocks, particularly in technology, which lasted several days and dragged down Wall Street’s main indices.
Yesterday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke in front of the Senate Banking Committee during his confirmation hearing and his comments reassured investors. Despite confirming that the Fed would take steps to curb rising inflation before it got out of control, the sense of urgency which many had interpreted from the Fed’s December minutes was not so apparent. In other words, a dramatic rise in interest rates may not be necessary or forthcoming.
In response to this news, US equities rebounded, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rising 0.51%, 0.92% and 1.47% respectively.
Leading this rebound were technology stocks which, as already mentioned, were particularly affected by last week’s sell-off. The world’s largest company, Apple, which made history as being the first company in the world to surpass a market capitalisation of $3 trillion on the first two trading days of the year, fell by 7.5% last week after the release of the Fed’s December minutes. Yesterday, however, the tech giant’s share price recovered by 1.68%.
Interest rates and equities tend to have an inverse relationship, hence last week’s declines, but tech stocks are especially sensitive to the prospect of interest rate hikes. This is because tech stock valuations tend to be based largely on the prospect of future profits, which are negatively impacted by higher interest rates.
Why is this?
Firstly, higher interest rates increase the cost of borrowing, meaning that businesses will have to pay more to service their debt, increasing their operating costs and impacting their profitability.
Secondly, higher interest rates increase the amount of money people receive for simply storing their money in the bank, incentivising them to save their money instead of spending it. In other words, higher interest rates lead to a decrease in consumption resulting in less sales for companies, which naturally will impact their profits.
Thirdly, and probably most importantly for tech stocks, the standard practice among professional investors is to “discount” future profits – as a dollar’s profit today is considered to have higher value than a dollar’s profit in future years. In that calculation the interest rate plays an important role – and the bigger the interest rate, the less valuable future profits are deemed to be. As tech stocks often have low or no profits today and huge potential profits in the future, rate rises tend to have a bigger impact on them.
Although Powell’s comments have reassured the markets for the time being, today at 13:30 GMT the latest inflation data from the US is set to be released. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to be reported at 7%, but if it comes in higher than this, we could see another drop in tech stocks such as Apple this afternoon.
Moreover, whilst uncertainty over the Fed’s plans to tackle inflation remain, we are likely to continue to see volatility on Wall Street.
Trade Stock CFDs with Admirals
With a Trade.MT5 account from Admirals, you can trade Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on the Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Apple and many other of the world’s major indices and individual stocks! CFDs allow traders to attempt to profit from both rising and falling prices, whilst also benefitting from the use of leverage. Click the banner below to register for a Trade.MT5 account today:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admirals has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rivero, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admirals does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admirals for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.