SoftBank Shares Jump Following Buyback Announcement

November 09, 2021 07:00

Yesterday, Japanese multinational SoftBank Group's quarterly results revealed a net loss of $3.51 billion, significantly larger than the $2.64 billion loss which had been forecast by analysts.

These negative results were largely driven by losses on its Chinese investments, particularly its largest asset, e-commerce giant Alibaba, whose value fell by around a third during the quarter.

Despite the losses, SoftBank Group stated that their shares were undervalued and announced plans to buy back almost 15% of their shares. A move that will see them spend close to $9 billion over the next year.

In response to news of the buyback, share price jumped almost 10% when the Tokyo market opened on Tuesday morning.

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 – SoftBank Group Corp Daily Chart. Date Range: 2 April 2021 – 9 November 2021. Date Captured: 9 November 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

In April 2020, the Japanese conglomerate announced a $23 billion share buyback plan, which acted as a catalyst for share price to increase more than 126% over the following 12 months. However, since the record buyback ended earlier this year, the share price had fallen by around 38% before today’s session.

Investors will be hoping that this latest buyback announcement and subsequent jump in share price is the beginning of a new upward trend.

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 – SoftBank Group Corp Daily Chart. Date Range: 4 June 2019 - 9 November 2021. Date Captured: 9 November 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Five year evolution of price:

2020 = +70.01%

2019 = +30.17%

2018 = -18.09%

2017 = +14.86%

2016 = +26.48%

With the Invest.MT5 account from Admirals, you can buy shares in SoftBank Group Corporation and over 4,300 other listed companies from 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world! Other benefits of the Invest.MT5 account include:

Free use of the world’s number one multi-asset trading platform, MetaTrader 5

Opening an account with a minimum deposit of just €1

Exclusive access to our Premium Analytics portal, where you will find the latest market news, sentiment and technical insight at no extra cost!

Click the banner below in order to open an account today:

Invest in the world’s top instruments Thousands of stocks and ETFs at your fingertips START INVESTING

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following: