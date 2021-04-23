Intel announces mixed quarterly results

April 23, 2021 13:30

At yesterday’s close, the tech giant Intel announced its Q1/2021 results, showing figures that despite exceeding market expectations, have not fully convinced investors of a positive turn. During today’s pre-opening, it traded with decreases close to 2.75%, around $60.85 per share, compared to $62.53 dollars at yesterday’s close after losing 1.78% during the session.

Specifically, Intel obtained earnings per share of $1.39 along with revenue of $19.67 billion, versus the $1.14 and $17.78 billion expected. Although it is true that the profit per share exceeds that expected by the market, this is lower than the profit obtained in the results of the same period of time last year, because in the first quarter of 2021 the company’s profit fell 41%, reaching 3.36 billion dollars.

This decline in profit can, in part, be explained by supply problems in semiconductors, which causes a shortage of chips due to the COVID-19 pandemic, generating a decrease in production.

Technically speaking, we can observe that since the middle of last December, the price was following a strong upward trend until reaching levels prior to the beginning of the pandemic, although it has not yet reached its levels of historical maximums.

It is currently in a pullback from the last bullish momentum after hitting annual highs on April 12 that has brought it to the 23.6% fibonacci level, breaking down its 18-session black moving average.

The loss of this support level would open the doors to a possible major correction to the previous lows in the upper red band, this being its next support level, although as we can see the price still has several important supports before reaching its 200 session moving average. As long as the price does not rise above its 18-session moving average, we cannot expect a new bullish momentum.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Intel daily chart. Data range: from December 19, 2019 to April 23, 2021. Prepared on April 23, 2021 at 10:50 am CEST.

.Price evolution of the last 5 years:

2020: -16.76%

2019: 27.53%

2018: 1.67%

2017: 27.27%

2016: 5.28%

