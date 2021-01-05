January 05, 2021 14:00

Since the end of last December, a new strain of was coronavirus identified in the United Kingdom. The British Premier estimates a higher contagion rate between 50% and 70% higher, creating fears of a third wave after the Christmas holidays.

This new strain caused the closure of UK borders at the end of last month, trapping thousands of people now unable to leave the country. It also seriously affected the transport sector, since the English Channel tunnel was closed on the French side, so thousands of truckers were trapped in kilometre-long queues in the days prior to the UK's final exit from the European Union.

The pandemic remains uncontrolled, and this has led to the decision to order renewed lockdowns in both England and Scotland, being the most strict since March of 2020. This includes the closure of schools, bars, and any non-essential trade from today until mid-February due to the high rate of infections exceeding 50,000 daily cases.

Due to increased uncertainty about recovery in the short and medium-term, and the fear that other countries will decide to take the same measure, the tourism sector, particularly airlines, fell sharply in the stock markets.

In the case of companies which make up IAG, including companies such as British Airways and Iberia, we saw a decrease yesterday of 7.26%, further creating pressure on the already suffering stocks during the last few months.

This decrease has caused this company to lose the opportunity to try to reach the upper band of the lateral channel (in green) that it had been following during the last few days, instead, attacking the level close to 190.00 GBX and thus closing the strong bearish gap after the capital increase last September, leading the price to lose the red band of the side channel and to fight with its average of 200 in H4.

Source: IAG H4 chart of Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5 Supreme Edition platform (from July 28, 2020 to January 5, 2021). Done on January 5, 2021. Note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

These decreases were not only produced in this company after yesterday's announcement, since companies such as Lufthansa or Air France KLM also made decreases during the day yesterday of 6.29% and 4.88% respectively.

Do you know that with Admiral Markets you can speculate on the price movement of stocks, whether they go up or down? This is possible thanks to Contracts for Difference (CFD). Click on the following banner if you want to open a real trading account and start trading:

INFORMATION ON ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The data provided provides additional information on all analyzes, estimates, forecasts, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other evaluations or similar information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the Admiral Markets website. Before making any investment decisions, pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The content is posted for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on pre-dissemination of investment research. Each investment decision is made by each client alone, while Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from such a decision, whether based on content or not. In order to protect the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for the prevention and management of conflicts of interest. The analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Roberto Rojas (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimates. While all reasonable efforts are made to ensure that all sources of content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, accurate, and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee accuracy. or integrity of any information contained in the Analysis. Any past performance or modelling of the financial instruments indicated in the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication of Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may rise and fall, and the preservation of the asset's value is not guaranteed.

7. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may generate profit or loss. Before you start trading, make sure you fully understand the risks.