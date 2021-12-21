Help center Contact us Register
Mining Stocks Tumble After Chile Election Results

December 21, 2021 07:30

Yesterday, continued concerns surrounding the rapid spread of Omicron weighed on the global markets, with most major stock indices falling as equities bore the brunt of ongoing uncertainty.

Amongst the session’s biggest casualties were several mining companies, including UK based copper producer Antofagasta and the world’s largest lithium producer, Chilean company Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM).

Both Antofagasta and SQM operate in Chile, and both fell by 5.51% and 15.26% respectively yesterday. These declines followed Sunday’s election results, in which left-wing candidate Gabriel Boric was elected to become Chile’s youngest ever president.

The president-elect’s proposed policies include raising taxes on mining companies and restricting projects which damage the environment. If enacted, both these policies could make life difficult for mining companies operating in Chile in the future, hence the market’s adverse reaction.

Furthermore, Boric has also stated his desire to create a state-owned national lithium corporation to take charge of developing the country’s lithium industry, which could pose a threat to SQM.

Further volatility is to be expected in both of these companies over the coming sessions, as the market awaits news regarding the president-elect’s cabinet choices. Depending on the signal this sends to the market regarding how the country will be governed going forward, we could see further declines in both of these mining stocks.

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 - Antofagasta Daily Chart. Date Range: 23 April 2021 - 20 December 2021. Date Captured: 21 December 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

 

Antofagasta Share Price Five-Year Evolution

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 - Antofagasta Weekly Chart. Date Range: 28 June 2015 - 20 December 2021. Date Captured: 21 December 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

 

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 - Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily Chart. Date Range: 20 April 2021 - 20 December 2021. Date Captured: 21 December 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

 

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Share Price Five-Year Evolution

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 - Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Weekly Chart. Date Range: 7 June 2015 - 20 December 2021. Date Captured: 21 December 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

 

Roberto Rivero
Roberto Rivero Financial Writer, Admirals, London

Roberto spent 11 years designing trading and decision-making systems for traders and fund managers and a further 13 years at S&P, working with professional investors. He has a BSc in Economics and an MBA and has been an active investor since the mid-1990s