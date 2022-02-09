Microsoft Considers Takeover Bid for Cybersecurity Firm
Positive earnings from British homebuilder Barratt and pharmaceutical company GSK have contributed to a strong start for UK stocks this morning, with both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 starting well.
This upbeat start to the day in the UK continues a largely positive day yesterday on the other side of the Atlantic. Wall Street closed yesterday’s sessions with gains in all three benchmark indices, driven largely by strong performances from Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Tesla.
However, there was no respite for Facebook owner Meta Platforms, whose share price fell a further 2.1% during the session. This latest day of losses means that, in just four trading sessions, Meta Platforms’ share price has fallen almost 32%, wiping around $280 billion from its market capitalisation in the process.
In yesterday's news, we wrote about exercise bike maker Peloton Interactive, whose share price increased 21% during Monday’s session amidst reports of takeover interest from Amazon and Nike.
Yesterday, Peloton shares surged again, this time by more than 25%, after announcing that current CEO and co-founder, John Foley, would be stepping down to be replaced by Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify and Netflix. Peloton further announced that they would be laying off approximately 20% of their workforce, in an attempt to cut costs after announcing a larger than expected quarterly loss.
Another company which enjoyed large gains on Wall Street yesterday was cybersecurity firm Mandiant.
Mandiant’s share price rose almost 18% during the session, after reports emerged that Microsoft was considering a takeover bid for the company, and that discussions to that effect were being held between the two.
Cyber-attacks have been on the rise in recent years, and this potential acquisition could help Microsoft improve protection for it clients. Last year, the tech giant purchased two other cybersecurity firms and further pledged to spend $20 billion on improving cybersecurity over the next five years.
Invest with Admirals
With an Invest.MT5 account from Admirals, you can purchase shares in Microsoft, Mandiant, Peloton and over 4,300 other listed companies from 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world! Click the banner below to learn more and register for an account today:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admirals has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rivero, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admirals does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admirals for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.