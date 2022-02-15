Oil Climbs Whilst Stocks Sink Amid Growing Tension in Europe

February 15, 2022 00:02

Tensions remained high in eastern Europe on Monday, with the White House stating that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time.

Many countries have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine and, yesterday, the US announced its intention to relocate its remaining embassy operations from the capital, Kyiv, to the western city of Lviv.

In response to the ongoing uncertainty, crude oil prices climbed even higher, with Brent futures seemingly eyeing $100 a barrel.

Stocks, on the other hand, largely ended yesterday in the red, with most of the world’s major stock indices dropping during the session. European indices were the worst affected, with the FTSE 100, DAX 40 and IBEX 35 falling 1.69%, 2.02% and 2.55% respectively.

However, bucking the general trend was Tesla, which was one of the S&P 500’s best performers on Monday, gaining 1.83% and continuing to rise in after-hours trading.

Yesterday’s gains came despite reports from the China Passenger Car Association that Tesla sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January, down from 70,847 the previous month, a fall of more than 15%.

Nevertheless, the market responded favourably to Piper Sandler analyst Alexander E. Potter raising their price target for the electric car manufacturer from $1,300 to $1,350. This revised target is more than 50% higher than yesterday’s closing price of $875.76.

Potter expects Tesla to deliver a total of 1.58 million electric vehicles in 2022, which would represent a 69% increase from last year’s total deliveries. If these forecasts are accurate, then Tesla could be set for another successful year in 2022.

However, ongoing chip shortages and supply chain issues will persist as potential headwinds to Tesla's performance in the near future.

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 – Tesla Daily Chart. Date Range: 15 June 2021 – 14 February 2022. Date Captured 14 February 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 – Tesla Weekly Chart. Date Range: 26 July 2015 – 14 February 2022. Date Captured 14 February 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Invest with Admirals

With an Invest.MT5 account from Admirals, you can invest in Tesla and over 4,300 other listed companies from 15 of the world’s largest stock exchanges! Click the banner below to learn more and register for an account today:

Invest in the world’s top instruments Thousands of stocks and ETFs at your fingertips START INVESTING

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following: