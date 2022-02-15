Oil Climbs Whilst Stocks Sink Amid Growing Tension in Europe
Tensions remained high in eastern Europe on Monday, with the White House stating that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin at any time.
Many countries have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine and, yesterday, the US announced its intention to relocate its remaining embassy operations from the capital, Kyiv, to the western city of Lviv.
In response to the ongoing uncertainty, crude oil prices climbed even higher, with Brent futures seemingly eyeing $100 a barrel.
Stocks, on the other hand, largely ended yesterday in the red, with most of the world’s major stock indices dropping during the session. European indices were the worst affected, with the FTSE 100, DAX 40 and IBEX 35 falling 1.69%, 2.02% and 2.55% respectively.
However, bucking the general trend was Tesla, which was one of the S&P 500’s best performers on Monday, gaining 1.83% and continuing to rise in after-hours trading.
Yesterday’s gains came despite reports from the China Passenger Car Association that Tesla sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January, down from 70,847 the previous month, a fall of more than 15%.
Nevertheless, the market responded favourably to Piper Sandler analyst Alexander E. Potter raising their price target for the electric car manufacturer from $1,300 to $1,350. This revised target is more than 50% higher than yesterday’s closing price of $875.76.
Potter expects Tesla to deliver a total of 1.58 million electric vehicles in 2022, which would represent a 69% increase from last year’s total deliveries. If these forecasts are accurate, then Tesla could be set for another successful year in 2022.
However, ongoing chip shortages and supply chain issues will persist as potential headwinds to Tesla's performance in the near future.
