Wall Street Slides, then Rebounds, as Oil Continues to Climb
The year so far has been marked by uncertainty in the stock market - and, yesterday, following developments in eastern Europe – the equity markets were plagued by volatility once again.
After ending Wednesday’s sessions with losses, the main Wall Street indices all sank at the opening bell yesterday. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were seemingly in sell-off mode, all falling between 1% and 2% at the start of the session.
However, remarkably, all three indices turned it around, as investors rediscovered their appetite for risk during the session, and all three ended the day with gains of 0.28%, 1.5% and 3.34% respectively.
As increased uncertainty grips global markets, traders and investors should remain braced for an increase in volatility and, with it, risk. Illustrating this recent uptick in volatility is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), sometimes referred to as the ‘Fear Index’, which measures expected volatility based on the S&P 500 options market.
Volatility is considered high when the VIX is higher than 20. Yesterday, the index closed the day just above 30.
Oil and USD Rise
As uncertainty fuelled an increase in volatility in the equity markets - oil and the USD both rose.
The US dollar has long been a safe-haven favourite of investors during periods of market turbulence and, yesterday, it moved higher. The US dollar index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against its rival currencies, closed the day with a gain of 0.93% - having been up as much as 1.6% intraday.
Yesterday’s performance of gold, another popular safe-haven asset, typified the uncertainty and indecision which is currently rife within the markets. Despite price almost hitting $1,975 intraday, a gain of 3.5% from the previous day’s closing price, it ended the session around $1,903, representing a small loss, although remains up almost 6% for the month.
Crude oil has been following a bullish trajectory ever since its price crashed at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. In December, we speculated that the price of Brent crude may soon break above $80 a barrel, it did. Then it broke $90 and, yesterday, the price of Brent crude shot above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, almost touching $105 intraday.
However, price eventually settled and closed the session at $98.26, a gain of 1.12% for the session, and has risen again this morning.
Oil prices have been supported by increasing demand, due to economies reopening after Covid-19 restrictions were eased and a particularly bitter winter in the northern hemisphere. On the supply side, OPEC+ members have continuously kept production supressed, whilst the global supply chain remains disrupted by the pandemic.
This combination of factors has led to crude oil going from strength to strength in recent months. The latest surge in price, however, arrived as tensions in eastern Europe appeared to reach boiling point.
According to BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2021, in 2020, Russia accounted for more than 12% of global oil production, meaning any disruption, or threat of disruption, to their supply is likely have serious implications on global oil prices.
This increase in uncertainty at a time when oil supply already exceeds demand is likely to leave prices high and volatile.
Remember that during periods of high volatility the associated risks of trading are significantly higher. It is crucial that any traders entering the market in the current circumstances exercise proper risk management techniques, such as ensuring the use of a stop loss.
Trading in Uncertain Times
Whilst we continue to live in uncertain times, Admirals remains your reliable broker and partner! Clients of Admirals can trade responsibly, safe in the knowledge that you are trading with someone who puts your security first. Furthermore, clients of Admirals benefit from:
- Negative account balance protection for Retail Clients in the EU
- Additional Client Fund insurance protection, up to 100,000 EUR for CySEC clients and up to 100,000 USD for our clients in Jordan
- Competitive spreads starting from 0.5 pips (in normal market conditions)
- Stop Out logic to automatically protect you against high losses
- Advanced technical features for your personal risk management (partial stops, etc. )
- Volatility Protection Settings
And last, but not least, trading and investing with an award-winning broker, who is authorised and regulated by some of the most respected authorities in the world, such as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC).
If you are interested in learning more about trading and investing with Admirals, or are ready to open an account, click the banner below:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admirals has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rivero, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admirals does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admirals for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.