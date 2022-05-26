Trading News for Beginners – A Closer Look at the Forex Calendar

Are you just beginning your journey in the financial markets? Our articles for beginners discuss different types of analysis like Technical Analysis and Fundamental Analysis, so you can choose the one or more that suits your investing and trading style. In this article, we’ll talk about the Forex calendar and how to use it on a daily basis to inform your Forex trading and investing in Stocks.

A Forex calendar is filled with high-impact and market-moving economic news events that have a ripple effect on trading and investing decisions. Admiral’s Forex Calendar has seven components, each of which tells us an important piece of information.

Time, Currency and Impact

To the left is the time of the economic news announcement. The Forex Calendar can be set to your time zone. The time gives you an idea of when a potential reaction will start in the trading markets.

The currency varies depending on the country that is announcing their latest economic survey results. The USD would likely move based on US economic data, the EUR would move based on Eurozone economic developments and so on. Each currency’s strength or weakness is based on trader sentiment towards the latest news about the health of the economy.

Green, orange and red colours indicate how much volatility is expected in the currency. Green indicates a low impact; orange indicates a higher impact and red indicates the highest impact.

Next, we take a look at the events themselves.

Economic news, previous, forecast and actual results

The Admirals Forex Calendar has a description of the trading event, such as Interest Rate Decisions and other major economic developments.

The Actual Results column shows us the results of the interest rate decision and surveys like Private Capital Expenditure and many others. The Forecast column is a consensus opinion about the result and is available before the announcement is made. The Previous column shows an earlier result for comparison’s sake.

How to interpret trading news:

If the actual results differ widely from the forecasts, there may be volatility in the related currency.

A wider difference is likely to cause bigger market movements.

Keep in mind that forecasts are based on probabilities and opinions and when trading news, researching the event and learning from experts is a smart move.

Admirals Webinars are hosted by experts in the trading and investment markets and most of the sessions are free. Join our webinars to learn more!

