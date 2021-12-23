Tesla Shares Rally as Musk Stock Sales “Almost Done”
Yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that, he was “almost done” with his Tesla stock sales, subject to the completion of a prearranged sales plan relating to his stock options.
Musk had previously sparked a Tesla sell-off last month, when he posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers whether they thought he should sell 10% of his shares in the company. The poll closed with 58% of voters supporting the proposed sale and Tesla shares subsequently dropped more than 16% over the next two sessions.
Prior to Musk’s poll, Tesla stock had rewarded investors with a remarkable run, which saw share price increase 54% in just one month. However, since the poll, the share price has followed a downward trend, closing at a two-month low of just under $900 on Monday.
Nevertheless, yesterday, in response to Musk’s announcement, Tesla shares soared 7.5%, leading a second day of gains on Wall Street, as the S&P 500 closed 1.02% higher.
Tuesday’s rally saw Tesla’s market capitalisation cross the $1 trillion mark, as it closed the session at $1,008.87 a share.
But despite its strong day, Tesla's share price remains more than 13% lower than it had been before Musk’s now infamous Twitter poll. Investors will be hoping that, with the end of Musk’s share sale in sight, Tesla will be able to reverse its recent downward trend and finish the year on a high.
Tesla Share Price Evolution:
Invest with Admirals
With an Invest.MT5 account from Admirals, you can buy shares in Tesla and more than 4,300 other listed companies from around the world! Other benefits of being an Invest.MT5 account holder include:
- Opening an account with a minimum deposit of just €1
- Free use of the world’s number-one multi-asset trading platform, MetaTrader 5
- Exclusive access to out Premium Analytics portal, where you can find the latest market news, sentiment and technical insight at no extra cost!
To start enjoying all these benefits and many more, click the banner below and register for your account today:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admirals has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rivero, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admirals does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admirals for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.