April 08, 2021

Only a few weeks have passed since several European Union countries made the decision to suspend the vaccination program with AstraZeneca, due to growing fear and doubts after several people suffered problems after receiving doses of this vaccine in the form of thrombosis that came to cause the death of several people, although, after the revision of the EMA, this program was quickly reactivated.

Despite this, doubts persist, since constantly, we have been able to see different news in the media in relation to this vaccine that seems cursed both for the problems derived from it and for the logistical problems that it is suffering.

In recent days, uncertainty has grown once again, causing the vaccination program to be called into question, and some countries have substantially modified the group of people in which this vaccine will inoculate.

Once again, the EMA has met this problem, but this time, they have concluded that there is a relationship between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the cases of blood clots, although they continue to emphasize that the benefits of the vaccine are greater than risks that are occurring in a limited way and maintain their recommendation for use.

Following this decision, AstraZeneca recovered more than 2.50% on the London Stock Exchange, although for the moment, they should warn of the risks of thrombus on the vaccine labels.

While AstraZeneca struggles, Moderna is thriving. The American company is being one of the great beneficiaries in this entire crisis, since in just one year it has risen more than 405% in the stock market.

