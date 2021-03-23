Microsoft sets out to purchase Discord for 8.4 billion euros

March 23, 2021 15:00

It was only a few days ago when Microsoft confirmed its purchase of Bethesda for $7.5 billion, now it seems that the company, founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen and currently led by Satya Nadella, is determined to purchase the popular communication platform Discord.

Discord has more than 140 million active users, which considerably increased during the pandemic. Although conversations are only preliminary, it seems that strong exists, as this new acquisition would augment its latest purchases, strengthening its video game and business communication services.

Technically speaking, after the recent falls pulling on the tech sector, led by the plummeting Nasdaq, Microsoft is trading within a triangular formation at levels close to its previous resistance level which currently acts as the main support along with the lower trend line of this formation.

If the price manages to maintain these levels and break the upper band of the triangle, we cannot rule out a renewed upward momentum seeking previous highs. On the contrary, the loss of this level could give strength to further correction to its 200-session moving average, fulfilling the price objective of the triangle formation.

In yesterday's session, Microsoft rose 2.45% to close at $235.95, currently, the pre-opening is positive with a slight rise of 0.25%, so we will have to be attentive to the reception of this possible operation between the investors.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Microsoft daily chart. Data range: from December 4, 2019 to March 23, 2021. Prepared on March 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CET. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Price evolution in the last 5 years:

2020: 41.04%

2019: 55.26%

2018: 18.74%

2017: 37.66%

2016: 12%

