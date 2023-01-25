Get Up Close and Personal with the World’s Most Famous Traders

January 25, 2023 13:32

Admirals presents a new series of video interviews with the world’s most famous traders. Get up close and personal with these trading market experts to understand why so many people admire and follow their trading and investing careers.

Hosted by our popular host Theo Theodorou, the interviewees include Dr. Elder, Anna Coulling, Andrew Krieger, Steve Nisson, John Bollinger, and many more. Each 60-minute online video interview will feature a successful trader who will share their wealth of knowledge and personal stories about their careers.

Dr. Alexander Elder

"You can be free. You can live and work anywhere in the world. You can be independent from routine and not answer to anybody. This is the life of a successful trader." Dr. Alexander Elder.

Dr. Elder is already a frequent guest and part of our educational program with webinars sharing his insights into market trends and trading psychology on a monthly basis. He is the author of one of the bestselling books in the market, ‘The New Trading for a Living’.

His books, including The New Trading for a Living are international bestsellers among private and institutional traders, translated into 17 languages. Dr Elder was trained as a psychiatrist and served on the faculty of Columbia University. Now he is a full-time trader who shares his hard-earned lessons with his students.

Anna Coulling

“My motto is – the more you learn the more you earn.” Anna Coulling.

Coming up in January 2023, watch our interview with famous day trader and author Anna Coulling, who wrote ‘A Complete Guide to Volume Price Analysis’ and many other books.

Anna Coulling has been involved in the financial markets for almost 17 years, both as an investor and as a trader. Ms. Coulling's approach to the market is unique as she takes a three-dimensional view, based on technical, fundamental, and relational analysis.

Not only does Anna Coulling write regular market forecasts and analysis, but she has also written and published several books which are available on Amazon and have become No. 1 bestsellers. Well-known as an educator and commentator, Anna Coulling has developed trader courses such as The Complete Forex Trading Program covering trading psychology and fundamental analysis.

David Coulling

David Coulling has been involved in the trading and investing markets for over 20 years and founded Quantum Trading with his wife, Anna Coulling. David follows two enduring lessons learned from experience; the importance of money and risk management, and the application of volume price analysis. These concepts are combined with relational and fundamental analysis to create a powerhouse of analytical resources for traders and investors.

David Coulling’s interview is coming up in March, don’t miss out on this chance to learn from a seasoned trader and educator.

Steve Nison

In February, hear direct from the Father of Japanese Candlesticks, Steve Nison. Steve Nison is an acknowledged Western authority on candle charting. His two internationally bestselling books, Japanese Candlestick Charting Techniques and Beyond Candlesticks, have been translated into more than 10 languages.

He holds an MBA in Finance and Investments. He was among the first to receive the Chartered Marked Technician (CMT) designation from the Market Technicians Association (MTA) and was nominated for the MTA’s “Best of the Best” for Price Forecasting and Market Analysis.

Mr. Nison’s work has been highlighted in financial publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron s, Institutional Investor, and Euroweek. As a sought-after speaker, Mr. Nison has presented his trading strategies in 16 countries to thousands of traders and analysts including, by request, The World Bank and The Federal Reserve. He has also been a lecturer at four universities.

Andrew Krieger

Nicknamed the currency trading genius, Andrew Krieger wrote the book “The Money Bazaar: Inside the Trillion-Dollar World of Currency Trading”. Known for his bold decision making, Andrew Krieger once said: “When I analyze a currency pair... I look at everything... in both countries of the currency pair.”

Andrew Krieger’s analytical skills are so effective that his strategy to short the New Zealand Dollar in 1987 made his employer 300 million USD in one day and became a legend in the trading markets.

Andy Krieger started his trading career when he joined the Salomon Brothers. He worked for a short while and later made his career-making move in 1986 when he joined Bankers Trust.

Krieger, in 1988 after leaving Bankers Trust, joined the Soros Fund Management owned by George Soros. He worked there for a short period and founded Northbridge Capital Management Inc. and Krieger & Associates Ltd.

John Bollinger

One of the world’s most successful traders, John A. Bollinger, is an American financial analyst, author and the developer of Bollinger Bands. His book ‘Bollinger on Bollinger Bands’ (2001), has been translated into eleven languages.

Bollinger Bands are a technical trading tool created by John Bollinger in the early 1980s. They arose from the need for adaptive trading bands and the observation that volatility was dynamic, not static as was widely believed at the time. Bollinger Bands can be applied in all the financial markets including equities, forex, commodities, and futures. Bollinger Bands can be used in most time frames, from very short-term periods, to hourly, daily, weekly or monthly.

How to Watch Interviews with the Most Successful Traders

Interesting Facts about Famous Traders

Who is the most successful trader in history?

The answer to this question is not as simple as it seems. When success is defined in monetary terms, the trader who made the most profit within a short time is George Soros, whose hedge fund sold 10 billion GBP in 1992 in a historic moment in the currency trading markets.

When success is defined by boldness during market downturns, Jesse Livermore stands out for shorting the 1929 Wall Street Crash, making 100 million USD in the process.

Or if you prefer to define success in terms of speculation on commodities, Richard Dennis traded his way to 200 million USD as well as creating the Turtle Trading experiment.

When you add the monetary, boldness and speculation yardsticks together, John Paulson might be your choice of the most successful trader in history. His hedge fund shorted the US subprime mortgage market just as it was teetering on the verge of collapse in 2007.

How to become a successful trader

It takes training, risk management and experience to become a successful trader. Whether you’re a beginner or already trading, the more time you spend researching the economy and the financial instruments, the better.

Who is the best investor of all time?

Perhaps the best-known investor of the modern era is Warren Buffet and there are other names from the past which still resonate such as Thomas Rowe Price Junior and John Templeton.

Read more about famous traders in this article!

