December 15, 2020 12:30

Remember these?

Loki

Falcon

Winter Soldier

Wanda Maximoff

It’s clear that we are talking about Marvel and the new series that will be released in 2021.

If, to all this, we add:

The Mandalorian

Lando Calrissian

Obi Wan Kenobi

Then, we are no longer talking about Star Wars, we are talking about Disney, specifically about its streaming platform Disney +.

As announced last week, during the next few years it will premiere up to 20 series of these great cinematographic universes on this platform.

All this in addition to causing a rise in the price of the subscription to said service globally. It is also expected to generate an avalanche of new customers eager to consume this new product catalogue. Together with its more traditional offer aimed at the smallest of the home, this app is a great ally in these times of pandemic in which we spend more time at home due to restrictions on traditional leisure.

All these announcements make Disney + a serious competitor both for Netflix (which already took a hit when Disney recovered part of its catalogue that was available on Netflix) and for HBO. Although, recently Warner also announced that its next releases will be held simultaneously both in theatres and through their streaming service HBO Max.

This comes after Tenet's failure at the box office due to the pandemic, with the long-awaited premieres such as Wonder Woman and the one known as Snyder's cut from the Justice League.

These movements could also be part of the strategic plan that Disney is carrying out due to the problems that the pandemic is generating both in movie theatres and in its theme parks.

Technically speaking, we can observe a strong upward trend after marking annual lows at the beginning of the pandemic last March at $79.05 per share until reaching $179.39 per share on December 11 after making the announcement of its new catalogue with a rise of 13.59%.

This strong bullish momentum has caused our stochastic indicator to show it is strongly overbought. Although, for the moment, our MACD indicator continues to show strength with no signs of divergence.

Despite all this, the price is currently very far from its moving averages, so it has not been ruled out that we could find some retracement to test these levels.

For the moment, its main support level is its previous resistance level at $152.50, which also coincides with its 18-session moving average, as long as the price maintains these levels, the sentiment will remain bullish.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5 Supreme Edition platform, Disney daily chart (from August 23, 2019, to December 15, 2020). Completed: December 15, 2020. Note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or future performance.

Evolution of the past 5 years: 2019 = 31.90%, 2018 = 1.99%, 2017 = 3.16%, 2016 = -0.82%, 2015 = 11.56%.

Discover the world's number 1 multi-asset platform

Admiral Markets offers professional traders the ability to trade MetaTrader 5, allowing you to experience trading at a significantly higher and more rewarding level than MetaTrader 4. Experience benefits such as the addition of the Market Heat Map, so you can compare multiple pairs and see which could be lucrative investments, access real-time trading data, and much more. Click the banner below to start your FREE MT5 download!

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

1.This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

2.Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.

3.With a view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4.The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rojas, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.

5.Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.

6.Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.

7.Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.