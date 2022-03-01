Despite High Energy Prices, Shell and BP Shares Drop
On Monday, the Russian stock market remained closed following the weekend, as the nation’s currency fell to an all-time low.
Within the first few hours of the week, the Russian rouble had fallen up to 30% against the US dollar, before Russia’s central bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20% and ordered energy exporters to convert the majority of their foreign currency holdings into roubles.
As a result, the rouble managed to claw back some of its losses, with the USDRUB currency pair closing the day with a gain of 14%.
Meanwhile, despite high energy prices, energy giants BP and Shell both closed the New York session down by 4.95% and 3.36% respectively.
The declines came as the market reacted to the news that both companies would be offloading their Russian business interests.
Shell announced yesterday that it intends to exit its joint ventures with Russian energy company Gazprom, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II natural gas facility and its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture. Together, these holdings contributed around $700 million to Shell’s net earnings in 2021.
Moreover, Shell will also be ending its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in which it held a 10% stake worth an estimated $1 billion. Shell further reported that, at the end of 2021, it had around “$3 billion in non-current assets” in these Russian ventures.
Shell’s statement followed a similar one from BP over the weekend, who announced on Sunday that they would be exiting their shareholding in Rosneft, a Russian oil company in which they have held a 19.75% stake since 2013.
Rosneft accounts for roughly half of BP’s oil and gas reserves and a third of its production, and BP, who are the largest foreign investor in Russia, stated that the move would come at a cost of $25 billion.
Invest with Admirals
With an Invest.MT5 account from Admirals, you can invest in BP, Shell and over 4,300 other listed companies from 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world. In order to find out more, click the banner below:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admirals shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admirals has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rivero, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admirals does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admirals for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.