Source: Economic Events November 18, 2020 - Admiral Markets Forex Calendar
After the massive sell off on Monday, the 09th, Gold droped more than 100 USD/ounce after Pfizer/BioNTech announced that they are on their way to a Covid-19 vaccine they claimed is effective in preventing over 90% of virus cases. This resulted in a spike in 10 year US yields to nearly 1% (and thus to their highest levels since June).
On Monday, the 16th, we got to see a near repeat of the week before, this time from Moderna: the phase 3 study met statistical criteria with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5% (P < 0.0001). And what is probably even more interesting than last week's Pfizer/Biontech news: Moderna announced a longer shelf life for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at refrigerated temperatures.
The difference this time? Gold initially sold off, but quickly recovered its daily losses, closing the day nearly unchanged.
Our interpretation of that move is that since the initial volatility dust has settled, market participants are realizing that a vaccine alone won't cut it and that we are still far away from returning to "normal", especially from an economic standpoint.
That said, we recall what we already pointed out several times in the past now: the chance of a massive fiscal package from the US government, as well as from European countries after the recent lockdowns, to stabilize the global economy and an ultra-dovish approach from central banks around the globe, especially from the FED to finance that "fresh" debt. This is still on the table.
That in mind, leaves us with a positive bias for Gold in the weeks and months to come.
While technically, a break below 1,850 USD would be short-term bearish, risk-reward wise such a push lower would be really interesting, with the yellow metal entering a very bullish seasonal window in December and January.
But it remains to be seen if we get to see such a bearish attack at all: recapturing the 1,900 USD mark and a quick push back above 1,930 USD could result in another dynamic attempt to break above 1,975 USD with a follow through back above 2,000 USD to be expected:
Source: Admiral Markets MT5 with MT5SE Add-on Gold Daily chart (from July 03, 2019, to November 17, 2020). Accessed: November 17, 2020, at 10:00 PM GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.
In 2015, the value of Gold fell by 10.4%, in 2016, it increased by 8.1%, in 2017, it increased by 13.1%, in 2018, it fell by 1.6%, and in 2019, it increased by 18.9%, meaning that in five years, it was up by 28%.
Discover the world's #1 multi-asset platform
Admiral Markets offers professional traders the ability to trade with MetaTrader 5, allowing you to experience trading at a significantly higher, more rewarding level than with MetaTrader 4. Experience benefits such as the addition of the Market Heat Map, so you can compare various currency pairs to see which ones might be lucrative investments, access real-time trading data, and so much more. Click the banner below to start your FREE download of MT5!
Disclaimer: The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The analysis is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the Analysis.
- Each of the Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst (Jens Klatt, Professional Trader and Analyst, hereinafter "Author") based on the Author's personal estimations.
- To ensure that the interests of the clients would be protected and objectivity of the Analysis would not be damaged Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the Analysis are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis. The presented figures that refer to any past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
- The contents of the Analysis should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets that the client shall profit from the strategies therein or that losses in connection therewith may or shall be limited.
- Any kind of previous or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the Publication should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- The projections included in the Analysis may be subject to additional fees, taxes or other charges, depending on the subject of the Publication. The price list applicable to the services provided by Admiral Markets is publicly available from the website of Admiral Markets.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, you should make sure that you understand all the risks.