US Stocks Close at Record Highs Ahead of Fed Decision
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.47% and 0.94%, respectively, in Monday’s session, both closing at record highs. The Dow Jones also edged up by 0.11%.
These latest gains came at the start of a week in which the Federal Reserve is set to announce its highly anticipated interest rate decision. Keep reading to find out more about this and other news.
Fed to Cut Rates This Week
All eyes this week will be focused on the Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision, due to be announced on Wednesday.
The central bank is widely expected cut rates for the first time since December 2024, having held them steady at their previous six meetings. As of Tuesday morning, the markets are pricing in a 96% chance of a 25-basis point reduction in rates, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
As US stocks scaled new heights ahead of the Fed announcement, gold followed suit. The precious metal hit a record high on Tuesday morning, continuing its impressive uptrend which has seen prices rise more than 40% this year.
Conversely, as the markets digest the prospect of lower rates, the US Dollar Index – which measures the greenback against a basket of foreign currencies – weakened on Monday and continued its downward trajectory on Tuesday morning.
Alphabet Market Cap Passes $3 Trillion
Among the best performers on the S&P 500 during Monday’s session were Google parent Alphabet and Tesla, which posted gains of 4.49% and 3.56%, respectively.
In the process, Alphabet’s market capitalisation surged above $3 trillion for the first time, becoming the fourth company to reach this milestone.
Alphabet shares have soared more than 30% since the company released strong second quarter earnings in late July, which highlighted that the company was continuing to grow rapidly.
The tech giant’s share price also received a significant boost after it escaped the worst outcome of an antitrust case in the US earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Tesla shares rallied on news that CEO Elon Musk had bought approximately $1 billion of the electric vehicle manufacturer’s shares last week. It was Musk’s first open market stock purchase in over five years.
Tesla shares have struggled this year, as the EV manufacturer grapples with falling sales amidst rising competition. However, Monday’s rally lifted the stock out of negative territory, leaving it with a gain of 1.6% in 2025.
What to Look Out for This Week
As already noted, the main event this week is the Fed’s interest rate announcement on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the UK’s Office of National Statistics is set to release August's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading.
The following day, the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to hold rates steady at its own policy meeting.
The central bank is also expected to slow the pace at which it is offloading gilts (UK government bonds) in an attempt to relieve pressure on the market for government debt.
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an analyst (hereinafter “Author”). The Author Roberto Rivero is a contractor for Admiral Markets. This content is a marketing communication and does not constitute independent financial research.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.