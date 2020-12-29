UK Stocks React Positively to Long Awaited Brexit Deal

December 29, 2020 10:31

On the first trading day since a post-Brexit trade deal was agreed between the EU and the UK, Tuesday morning saw UK shares rally following in the footsteps of the European markets yesterday.

At the time of writing, the FTSE100 was up over 2% compared to its closing price on Christmas Eve, the last trading day before the festive break. This gain sees the blue-chip index hit highs not seen since the 5 March and points to a strong end to a tumultuous year for the equity markets.

The UK markets closed at lunchtime on 24 December, before the much anticipated trade deal was formally announced by both sides.

Aztrazeneca provided one of the largest boosts to the FTSE100 with share price rising 4.4% amidst the expectation that approval of the company’s coronavirus vaccine is fairly imminent in the UK.

Despite the positive news coming out of the stock markets, GBPUSD has failed to hit its previous highs of 1.36 last week, instead falling below 1.35. This potentially reflects the news that the UK-EU trade deal does not cover financial services, the UK’s largest export, and the uncertainty this will bring as we enter the new year.

Depicted: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5 - FTSE100 Daily Chart. Date Range: 1 June 2020 - 29 December 2020. Date Captured: 29 December 2020. Past performance is not necessarily an indication of future performance.

Depicted: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5 - FTSE100 Weekly Chart. Date Range: 19 April 2015 - 29 December 2020. Date Captured: 29 December 2020. Past performance is not necessarily an indication of future performance.

Trade Stock CFDs With Admiral Markets

With a Trade.MT5 account from Admiral Markets, you can trade Contracts For Difference (CFDs) on over 3,300 stocks and over 300 Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) from the world’s largest stock exchanges! Click the banner below to open an account today:

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

1.This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

2.Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.

3.With a view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4.The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rivero, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.

5.Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.

6.Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.

7.Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.