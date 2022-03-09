How to Trade Oil Amid Energy Price Surge

March 09, 2022 14:20

Supply constraints in energy markets have caused commodities such as natural gas and wheat to hit fresh record highs while oil prices are in touching distance of all-time highs not seen since before the 2008 financial recession.

In this week's trade idea example, we go through how to trade oil amid the energy price surge which you can use as a basis to build your own trade idea.

Commodity CFD: WTI Crude Oil CFD Trade.MT4 / Trade.MT5 Account: WTI Date of Idea: 8 March 2022 Time Line: 1 – 2 weeks Entry Level: 131.50 Target Level: 156.50 Stop Loss Levels: 106.50 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 2% Risk: High

The Trade.MT4 and Trade.MT5 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of commodities using CFDs. This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling prices. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

All trading is high risk and you can lose more than you risk on a trade. Never invest more than you can afford to lose as some trades will lose and some trades will win. Start small to understand your own risk tolerance levels or practice on a demo account first to build your knowledge before investing.

Why Trade Oil Prices Right Now?

Analysts from investment banks such as JP Morgan are forecasting the potential for oil to reach $185 per barrel if the Russian supply continues to be disrupted. From the start of this month, oil prices surged more than 35% to just above $130 per barrel.

Russia is one of the largest oil producers in the world with a 12% market share. Nearly half of all Russia’s oil goes to Europe with China being the single largest importer of Russian oil. So far, countries such as Germany have been reluctant to ban energy exports from Russia.

However, governments are already seeking ways to wean off Russian oil this year, with US President Joe Biden trying to secure replacement barrels from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. This situation is likely to keep oil prices elevated as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that they are considering banning Russian oil and gas imports.

It’s worthwhile remembering that energy markets are extremely volatile in the current climate. This can be good news for traders as it can mean bigger price swings. However, proper risk management techniques are very important in navigating volatility safely. Admirals provide a range of volatility protection tools for you to use.

Crude Oil Prices Have the All-Time High in Sight

In the long-term, monthly chart of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) Crude Oil shown below, it’s clear to see that the price of oil is approaching the all-time high price level recorded in July 2008 (the black horizontal line).

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, WTI, Monthly - Data range: from 1 Jan 2007 to 8 Mar 2022, performed on 8 Mar 2022 at 7:00 am GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Below is the price chart of oil on the 4-hour chart. Currently, it shows the recent uptrend that has developed. The blue, red and green lines are exponential moving averages (EMAs) which are used to the average price of a market over a fixed number of bars. These are used to help identify and confirm the trend.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, WTI, H4 - Data range: from 20 Jan 2022 to 8 Mar 2022, performed on 8 Mar 2022 at 7:00 am GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Currently, the 20 EMA is above the 50 EMA which is above the 100 EMA. This suggests that buyers are still in control of the market with the average price of the market moving higher. There are a variety of different technical analysis tools traders will use to help in their decision-making process.

You can learn more about technical indicators in the Admiral Forex Indicators library and more about Oil Trading Strategies.

An Example Trading Idea for the WTI Crude Oil CFD

Based on the analysis above, an example trading idea for the WTI Crude Oil CFD could be as follows:

Buy the market on a break of the recent swing high at 131.50.

Place a protective stop loss on a break of the recent swing low at 106.50.

Place a target of a 1:1 reward to risk ratio at 156.50.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 2% of your total account.

Time Line = 1 – 2 weeks.

If you traded with a position size of 0.1 lots, then: If your target is reached = $250.00 profit If your stop loss is reached = -$250.00 loss



It’s wise to remember that the price of oil is unlikely to go up in a straight line and it may even go much further down before it rises, especially considering the volatility of the markets at the current time.

Therefore, be sure to exercise good risk management which is one of the most important aspects of trading successfully. You should always know how much you could potentially lose on a trade and the risks involved.

You can do this using the Admirals Trading Calculator for the Trade.MT4 account, as shown below:

Source: Admirals Trading Calculator

Another factor to consider is the cost of trading CFDs. These include:

Spread. This is the difference between the buy price and the sell price of an instrument.

Admirals’ typical spread on WTI Crude Oil is 0.03 points.



Commission. This is the cost to make a buy and sell transaction.

From the Admirals Trade.MT4 account there are ZERO commissions to pay to buy or sell commodity CFDs.



Swaps. This is the overnight fee to roll your position over to the next day.

The current swap fee for the WTI Crude Oil CFD from the Trade.MT4 account is –0.00775 for long positions and –0.03553 for short positions.



You can find more details from the Admirals Contract Specification page.

How to Trade WTI Crude Oil CFDs in 4 Steps

You can trade WTI Crude Oil CFDs and other commodity markets from the Trade.MT4 or Trade.MT5 accounts.

Open an account with Admirals to access the Trader’s Room. Click on Trade on one of your live or demo accounts to open the web platform. Search for WTI at the bottom of the Market Watch window and drag the symbol onto the chart. Use the one-click trading feature, or right-click and open a trading ticket to input your trade size, stop loss and take profit level.

Source: Admirals Web Trader. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

Click on the banner below to trade oil today! ▼▼▼

Do You See Oil Moving Differently?

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance that oil prices will move lower, then you can also trade short from a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

The Trade.MT5 and Trade.MT4 account allows you to speculate on the price direction of commodities using CFDs.

This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling commodity prices. Learn more about CFDs in this How to Trade CFDs article.

Other Ways to Trade Oil Prices

Another way to trade the potential rise in oil prices is to trade oil stocks. Oil companies who are involved in the extraction, refining and distribution of oil are likely to benefit from a rise in oil prices.

Just last week legendary investor Warren Buffett announced a $4.5 billion stake in energy company Occidental Petroleum. The stock price is already up 70% this year.

Admirals provide a wide range of oil stocks you can trade and invest in. Learn more in the ‘Best Oil Stocks to Watch in 2022’ article.

