Record Deliveries Drive Tesla Shares Higher

January 04, 2022 07:30

Yesterday was Wall Street's first session of 2022 and it provided no shortage of talking points.

Despite more than 3,000 flight cancellations on Monday, US airline stocks inexplicably rallied, as investors remained confident that travel will continue to recover in 2022. Among the top performers in the industry was American Airlines, whose share price rose 4.4% during the session.

Around 16 months after surpassing a market capitalisation of $2 trillion for the first time, yesterday, Apple became the first company in the world to hit a market cap of $3 trillion, as its shares reached a record intra-day high of $182.88. Apple shares closed the session 2.5% higher at $182.01, slightly short of the $3 trillion valuation.

But, in spite of these remarkable stories, the standout performance of yesterday lay elsewhere, meaning that we are starting this year as we ended the last one – with a news piece about Tesla.

In our final trading news story of 2021, we looked at what 2022 might hold for Tesla’s share price and commented that the electric vehicle manufacturer may be in for another impressive year. We could not have anticipated, however, that it would begin 2022 by gaining 13.53% in the very first session!

The explosive first day of 2022 came after Tesla announced on Sunday that they delivered more than 308,000 vehicles in Q4, significantly exceeding analysts’ predictions of 263,026. This number represented a 29% increase in deliveries from the previous quarter and a 71% increase compared to the same quarter in 2020.

The Q4 numbers took Tesla’s total deliveries in 2021 to 936,172 vehicles, smashing their self-imposed target of 750,000 with an 87% increase year on year. These numbers are all the more impressive when you consider the supply chain issues suffered last year, particularly in the form of chip shortages. What’s more, with two brand new factories due to start churning out electric vehicles in 2022, we could witness further impressive growth in deliveries this year.

Investors responded to the news on Monday with overwhelming positivity and Tesla shares closed the session just shy of $1,200, an increase of more than 13.5%.

Is Tesla in for another market-beating year? Whilst it is far too early to tell, it has certainly started off on the right foot!

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 – Tesla Daily Chart. Date Range: 5 May 2021 – 3 January 2022. Date Captured: 3 January 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Tesla Historical Share Price Evolution:

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 - Tesla Weekly Chart. Date Range: 21 June 2015 – 3 January 2022. Date Captured: 3 January 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

