Apple presents record results and improves its expectations
Yesterday we discovered the quarterly results of the company Apple, which again have managed to exceed the forecasts of the market, reflecting once again the excellent period in which the company finds itself in.
The firm earned quarterly revenue of $81.434 billion, 10% more than market expectations.
This is the company's best third fiscal year in its history, with a 36% increase over revenue within this three-year period.
The presentation of its results shows the diversification of the company whose revenues are divided into:
- iPhone: $39.57 billion.
- Mac: $8.235 billion.
- iPad: $7.368 billion.
- Wearables, home and accessories: $8.775 billion.
- Services: $17.486 billion.
In these results, the uptick in sales of iPhone phones stands out, thanks to the push of its most recent model, the iPhone 12. It also highlights the good evolution of the digital services segment.
Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, AAPL, dario - Data range: from March 26, 2021 to July 28, 2021, conducted on July 28, 2021 at 11:30 am CET. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The image above shows the daily evolution of Apple's share price, from March 26 to today. In this image you can clearly see that, since the first of June, the stock has moved sideways in a bullish channel with an amplitude of approximately $4. The latest bullish attack on July 6, managed to break the resistance of this figure and it seemed that traders were opting for an even more pronounced rally of Apple's stock.
However, a week later this movement lost momentum and the action headed to the bottom of the channel.
Yesterday the stock rebounded after touching the support of this channel located close to $145.50.
The reception of the results could lead the action back to the upper zone of this ups front, close to the psychological level of $150 where an increase in trading volume is expected.
