Industrial PMIs give the euro a break

The euro is the second most traded currency in the world, after the US dollar, and the announcement of economic data from leading nations tend to have a significant impact on their price.
This morning, the results of industrial PMIs across the eurozone were released, being positive and slightly higher than expected across the board.
In all cases, the index exceeds 50, which indicates that the industrial sector is expanding. In addition, their final results are higher than those achieved in the previous reading and equal to or slightly higher than market forecasts. Published data includes:
- Spain industrial PMI 56.9 versus 56 forecast
- Italy industrial PMI 59.8 versus 59.8 forecast
- France industrial PMI 59.3 versus 58.8 forecast
- Germany industrial PMI 66.6 compared to the forecast of 66.6
- Eurozone industrial PMI 62.5 compared to the forecast of 66.4
This data has given a breather to the euro, whose index has been losing positions since mid-January 2021. In the graph below, it can be clearly seen that the euro has moved within a bearish wedge since then.
Recently, the price has touched the support of this wedge, which also coincides with the lows recorded in July 2020. The increase in signals in the same direction causes the momentum of the movement to be even greater, as can be seen in the rebound that has occurred this morning when these timid positive data were known.
The next reference level is at the resistance of this wedge and coincides with the 23.6 Fibonacci retracement level, where selling pressure could foreseeably increase.
Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5. EURX daily chart. Data range: from August 19, 2019, to April 1, 2021. Prepared April 1, 2021, at 10:00 am CET. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.
Price evolution over the last 5 years:
- 2020: 9.56%
- 2019: -1.15%
- 2018 -5.35%
- 2017 14.01%
- 2016: -4.20%
With the Admiral Markets Trade.MT5 account, you can trade Contracts for Differences (CFDs) of on the EUR/USD and all leading currency pairs! CFDs allow traders to try to profit from the bull and bear markets, as well as the use of leverage. Click on the following banner to open an account today:
INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:
The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.
- With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Javier Olivan (analyst), (hereinafter “Author”) based on their personal estimations.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.
- Any kind of past or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.