As Brent Breaks $100, eBay Shares Sink Following Weak Forecast

February 24, 2022 09:25

As tensions remain high in eastern Europe, the price of gold edges closer towards $2,000, whilst Brent crude has surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

As oil and gold post gains, equities flounder. Yesterday, Wall Street’s main indices closed the session lower, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all falling by 1.38%, 1.84% and 2.57% respectively.

Meanwhile, earnings season begins to wind down, with the majority of the S&P 500’s constituents having already announced results for the final quarter of 2021.

Yesterday, at the market close, it was the turn of eBay, who reported revenue of $2.61 billion, in line with analysts’ expectations, and Earnings per Share (EPS) of $1.05, exceeding the forecasted $0.99 per share.

However, these better than expected earnings were overshadowed by a weak forecast for the current quarter, something which appears to be becoming a theme amongst tech stocks in recent weeks.

The e-commerce company forecast current quarter revenue to be between $2.43 billion and $2.48 billion, which would represent a decline at the lower end of 5% year on year, and is significantly lower than analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion.

The company further estimates that EPS will come in at between $1.01 and $1.05 which, again, is lower than the market's anticipated $1.08 per share. Moreover, eBay also announce that annual active buyers on their site had fallen 9% during last quarter.

It was perhaps predictable that e-commerce companies, which have reaped the benefits of a pandemic fuelled boom in online shopping over the last couple of years, would experience a drop off once the world opened back up and shoppers returned to the high streets.

However, exacerbated by the current climate, eBay’s weak forecast sparked a sell-off last night and again this morning in extended hours trading, with share price plummeting almost 10%. Before this sell-off, eBay shares had already fallen almost 18% this year, compared with the broader S&P 500’s 11% drop.

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 – eBay Daily Chart. Date Range: 15 October 2020– 23 February 2022. Date Captured: 24 February 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Depicted: Admirals MetaTrader 5 – eBay Weekly Chart. Date Range: 9 August 2015 – 23 February 2022. Date Captured: 24 February 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Invest with Admirals

With an Invest.MT5 account from Admirals, you can buy shares in eBay and over 4,300 other listed companies from 15 of the largest stock exchanges in the world! Click the banner below in order to find out more and register for an account today:

Invest in the world’s top instruments Thousands of stocks and ETFs at your fingertips START INVESTING

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admirals investment firms operating under the Admirals trademark (hereinafter “Admirals”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following: