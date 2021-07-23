Day full of important macroeconomic data and business results

July 23, 2021 14:30

Thursday's session was a session in which many companies presented their quarterly results for the second quarter. Among these company results, the highlights included the likes of Intel, Twitter and AT&T.

Just a few days ago, we commented that Intel might be interested in acquiring GlobalFoundries as some rumours and media outlets pointed out and that quarterly results could give impetus to this action. Specifically, Intel announced positive results yesterday in which earnings per share reached $1.22 along with revenue of $18.53 billion versus $1.07 per share in revenue of $17.8 billion expected by market consensus.

Twitter also posted positive quarterly results after earnings per share of $0.20 and revenue of $1.19 billion versus $0.072 per share and revenue of $1.06 billion expected. These results are being welcomed by the market, since at the moment during the pre-open the price rises more than 5%.

For its part, the telecommunications giant AT&T also presented positive results that would attract the attention of investors, after signing its agreement with Discovery for the merger of this with WarnerMedia. In these results, we can see that thanks to HBO Max and its streaming services, in addition to the 2.8 million subscribers that WarnerMedia obtained, the company obtained 798,000 new telephone subscribers far exceeding market estimates.

Specifically, AT&T, earned earnings per share of $0.89 and revenue of $44.05 billion versus $0.79 per share and expected revenue of $42.66 billion.

On the other hand, during the beginning of today's session, we learned the preliminary PMI data for the services and manufacturing sector for France, Germany, the United Kingdom and for the euro area as a whole. While Germany and the Eurozone have exceeded market expectations, the UK and France have performed worse than expected.

Source: Admiral Markets Forex Calendar

How is this data interpreted?

We must remember, that the manufacturing PMI is an indicator designed to provide information on the economic activity of the manufacturing sector where a result above 50 indicates expansion and growth of this industry.

For its part, the PMI of the services sector measures economic activity through the purchases made in this sector. As in the manufacturing PMI, a reading above 50 is considered positive suggesting good future prospects, while a reading below 50 is considered negative.

These positive results for Germany, can give a boost to the DAX30, since if we look at the daily chart we can see that after bouncing in the important support area coinciding with the lower band of the side channel and the uptrend line represented by the red circle, the price has obtained a new bullish momentum that has led it to surpass its 18 and 40 session moving averages higher.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Dax30 Daily Chart Data Range: March 23, 2020 to July 23, 2021. Prepared on July 23, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. CEST. Please note that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Evolution in the last 5 years:

2020: 3,6%

2019: 25,48%

2018: -18,26%

2017: 12,51%

2016: 6,87%

On the H4 chart, we can see that the area of its 18-session moving average (white) on the daily chart corresponds to its 200 moving average on H4 (red) and that the price has strongly exceeded this important resistance level after bouncing back on the support indicated above.

If we look at the stochastic indicator in this time frame, we can see that it is currently at overbought levels, so it is not out of the question that the price may retrace its current supports at the 200 moving average in H4 (which corresponds to its 18-session moving average on the daily chart).

In such a case, it would be important to study the behavior of the price at this level, since if it manages to maintain it, we could find a bullish impulse to the upper side channel area in the green strip.

As long as the price does not lose its main support level on the daily chart represented by the red circle, sentiment will remain bullish. The loss of this level would open the door to further correction.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. H4 chart of the DAX30 Data range: May 6, 2021 to July 23, 2021. Prepared on July 23, 2021 at 10:55 a.m. CEST. Please note that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

