US yields can’t reclaim 1% - The EUR/USD to capture 1.2000?

November 20, 2020 10:30

Source: Economic Events 20 November 2020 - Admiral Markets Forex Calendar





Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they are on their way to a Covid-19 vaccine which is said to be effective in over 90% of the cases, while new vaccine news came last Monday.

This time it came from Moderna, announcing that its phase 3 study met statistical criteria with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5% (P < 0.0001), and even more interesting compared to the Pfizer/Biontech news, Moderna announced a longer shelf life for Its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at refrigerated temperatures.

But, while US yields spiked substantially higher despite falling short of a test of the 1% mark last week, this week, there was only a short spike higher in US yields, and the US dollar was quickly sold again.

As we pointed out in our last analytical piece for Gold e.g., the subdued bullishness in US yields is surprising, and it can only mean one thing in our opinion: market participants are still convinced that we are far away from returning to "normal" from an economic standpoint. Thus, chances of a massive fiscal package to stabilize the US economy, and an ultra-dovish approach from the US central bank FED to finance that fresh US debt, is probably are still on the table.

That said, the short-term focus in the EUR/USD is clearly on the 1.1900 mark from a technical standpoint.

In fact, a dynamic break above levels the path up to the current yearly highs around 1.2000 and even higher, coming together with a bullish seasonal window in the EUR/USD which occurs in December, and has so since the mid-1980s.

Technically, the mode in the EUR/USD stays bullish as long as we trade above 1.1600, even though even a drop lower wouldn't necessarily switch the mode to "ultra"-bearish, since the currency pair still finds solid support in the region around 1.1400/1500:

Source: Admiral Markets MT5 with MT5-SE Add-on EUR/USD Daily chart (between August 14, 2019, to November 19, 2020). Accessed: November 19, 2020, at 10:00pm GMT Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.

In 2015, the value of the EURUSD fell by 10.2%, in 2016 it fell by 3.2%, in 2017 it increased by 13.92%, 2018 it fell by 4.4%, 2019 it fell by 2.2%, meaning that after five years, it was down by 7.3%.





Discover the world's #1 multi-asset platform

Admiral Markets offers professional traders the ability to trade with MetaTrader 5, allowing you to experience trading at a significantly higher, more rewarding level than with MetaTrader 4. Experience benefits such as the addition of the Market Heat Map, so you can compare various currency pairs to see which ones might be lucrative investments, access real-time trading data, and so much more. Click the banner below to start your FREE download of MT5!





Disclaimer: The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The analysis is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the Analysis. Each of the Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst (Jens Klatt, Professional Trader and Analyst, hereinafter "Author") based on the Author's personal estimations. To ensure that the interests of the clients would be protected and objectivity of the Analysis would not be damaged Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest. Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the Analysis are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis. The presented figures that refer to any past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The contents of the Analysis should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets that the client shall profit from the strategies therein or that losses in connection therewith may or shall be limited. Any kind of previous or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the Publication should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed. The projections included in the Analysis may be subject to additional fees, taxes or other charges, depending on the subject of the Publication. The price list applicable to the services provided by Admiral Markets is publicly available from the website of Admiral Markets.

Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, you should make sure that you understand all the risks.

