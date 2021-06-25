Nike shares surge 4% on earnings beat! All-time high next?

Juni 25, 2021 11:30

Shares in Nike were up more than 4% in pre-market trading directly after announcing a huge earnings and sales beat that topped analyst estimates.

Earnings per share came in at 93 cents versus an expected 51 cents per share. Revenue also increased to $12.34 billion against an expected $11.01 billion. Income and sales also rose.

The company has benefitted from consumers wanting to wear comfortable clothing for more workouts during lockdown as well as for remote working.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, NKE, Weekly - Data range: from Mar 6, 2016, to Jun 24, 2021, performed on Jun 24, 2021, at 8:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

From a technical analysis perspective, Nike shares have been in a consolidation since the beginning of the year and after a near 150% surge higher since the pandemic lows of March 2020.

The price is now just a few percentage points away from the previous record high of around $148.00. This is likely to be a target level for short-term bulls, but if the price can stay above this then it could be the beginning of a much bigger move higher.

Did you know that you can use the Trading Central Technical Ideas Lookup indicator to find actionable trading ideas on thousands of different markets?

Start your free download by clicking on the banner below:

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following: