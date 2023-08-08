How to Trade Delta Air Lines as Demand for Travel Soars

Delta Air Lines is the biggest airline in the world in terms of revenue and by market capitalisation. Airline stocks were amongst the worst hit by the pandemic in 2020 and have been slow to recover. However, with travel demand surging and jet fuel prices falling, many airlines, including Delta, have reported positive results in 2023. Keep reading to learn more about Delta Air Lines’ second-quarter performance and what the analysts are forecasting for the stock. Stock: Delta Air Lines Symbol for Invest.MT5 Account: DAL Date of Idea: 8 August 2023 Time Line: 6 - 12 months Entry Level: $49.00 Target Level: $59.00 Position Size for Invest.MT5 Account: Max 5% Risk: High

Delta Air Lines Q2 2023 Performance

Here are some of the key highlights from the latest second-quarter earnings report from Delta Air Lines:

Earnings per share of $2.68 vs $2.40 expected, an increase of 86% year on year (YoY).

Revenue of $14.61 billion vs $14.44 billion expected, an increase of 19% YoY.

Operating income of $2.49 billion up from $1.45 billion the previous year.

International passenger revenue rose 61% as international travel boomed.

Premium and Loyalty revenue grew by 25% and 20% respectively.

Not only did Delta beat market expectations in Q2 but it posted its highest ever quarterly revenue and profitability and raised its full-year outlook for the second time in as many months.

Delta, like many other airlines, has benefitted in 2023 from a surge in demand for leisure travel and falling jet fuel prices, which can account for as much as 30% of an airline’s operating expenses.

These changing conditions have shifted sentiment surrounding airlines, with many enjoying a great start to the year in the stock market. Delta’s share price has soared 38% so far in 2023, and many analysts forecast that it could climb further yet, more on that later.

Particularly encouraging for Delta Air Lines is the increase in Premium and Loyalty revenue, which suggests that business travel is recovering, having lagged behind leisure travel the last couple of years. Business travellers pay higher rates and, consequently, business travel is a very important component of revenue for airlines which offer this service.

Nevertheless, whilst the outlook for the airline industry has certainly improved, the economic outlook remains somewhat uncertain. The global economy has slowed considerably, and some economists still forecast that the US may enter recession later this year. Given the highly cyclical nature of the airline industry, a slowing economy and a high cost of living could take its toll on demand for air travel in the coming months.

Delta Air Lines Stock Forecast - What do the Analysts Say?

According to analysts polled by TipRanks for a Delta stock forecast in the past 3 months, there are currently 17 buy, 0 hold and 0 sell ratings on the stock. The highest price level for a Delta Air Lines stock forecast is $77.00 with the lowest price target at $45.00.

The average price target for a Delta Air Lines stock forecast is $59.88.

An Example Trading Idea for the Delta Share Price

An example trading idea for the Delta Air Lines share price could be as follows:

Buy the stock on a break above $49.00 to allow for volatility.

Target just below the average analyst price target at $59.00.

Keep your risk small at a maximum of 5% of your total account.

Time Line = 6 – 12 months

If you buy 25 Delta Air Lines shares:

If target is reached = $250.00 potential profit [($59.00 - $49.00) * 25 shares].

Remember that markets go up and down and the share price is unlikely to move up in a straight line. In fact, it may even go much further down before it rises, if it rises at all.

How to Buy Delta Air Lines Shares in 4 Steps

Do You See the Delta Stock Price Moving Differently?

This means you can trade long and short to potentially profit from rising and falling stock prices.

Remember that all analytics and trading ideas are based on the personal view and experience of the author.

If you believe there is a higher chance Delta’s share price will move lower, then you can choose to trade short using a CFD (Contracts for Difference) trading account which Admirals also provide.

