November 19, 2020 14:00

Fear of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic is once again flooding the minds of investors and once again slowing down progress on European stock markets. Not even the positive news around the clinical trials of the vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which join those of Pfizer and Moderna, are preventing European stock markets from registering losses in the first hour.

The new restrictions adopted to stop the advance of the pandemic in some cities, such as New York, along with the increase in infections and deaths in several European countries and the increase in protests against confinement measures have raised the alarms of analysts, who fear further cuts in economic growth forecasts.

In the middle of the session, here's what we noticed:

The German DAX has been, among the main European indices, the one that registered the greatest losses, with a fall of 1%

A sharp fall in ThyssenKrupp shares (-7.8%) after announcing that it plans to eliminate 7,400 jobs in the next three years to minimize the impact of the pandemic. These layoffs are in addition to the other 3,600 jobs it has already cut

The FTSE 100 and the CAC 40 lost around 0.8% at the same time

The Spanish IBEX 35 fell 0.92%

The Italian FTSE MIB dropped around 0.3%

Wall Street futures also announced falls after closing yesterday with losses.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Weekly CFD DAX chart. Data range: from April 19, 2015, to November 19, 2020. Prepared on November 19, 2020, at 11:30 am CET. Keep in mind that past returns do not guarantee future returns.





Did you know that with Admiral Markets UK Ltd you can invest in stock indices without having to choose individual stocks? You can do so through contracts for difference, or CFDs, derivative products whose price is based on an underlying asset. If you want to trade CFDs on indices you can open a demo account with virtual money or a real trading account. Just click on the following banner:





INFORMATION ON ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The data provided provides additional information on all analyzes, estimates, forecasts, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other evaluations or similar information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the Admiral Markets website. Before making any investment decisions, pay close attention to the following:

1. This is a marketing communication. The content is posted for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and is not subject to any prohibition on pre-dissemination of investment research.

2. Each investment decision is made by each client alone, while Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from such a decision, whether based on content or not.

3. In order to protect the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for the prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4. The analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Carolina Caro, SEO implementer (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimates.

5. While all reasonable efforts are made to ensure that all sources of content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, accurate, and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee accuracy. or integrity of any information contained in the Analysis.

6. Any past performance or modelling of the financial instruments indicated in the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication of Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may rise and fall, and the preservation of the asset's value is not guaranteed.

7. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may generate profit or loss. Before you start trading, make sure you fully understand the risks.