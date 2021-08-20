Estee Lauder presents results improving revenue and profits

August 20, 2021 14:30

Unlike most multinational companies, Estee Lauder ends its fiscal year on June 30, so after presenting mixed results last May corresponding to the third fiscal quarter, yesterday the U.S. multinational presented positive results for Q4.

As we commented in our analysis last May after Estee Lauder presented its results, the progress in the vaccination process and the progressive return to normalcy leaving aside the use of masks have boosted sales again thanks to the increase in demand for both makeup and products to protect the skin from the sun although at the moment these are still far from the levels before the pandemic.

At the moment, the branches of business that have produced the highest revenues in the company are those related to skin care through serums and face creams and those related to the world of fragrances.

Specifically, in the results presented, Estee Lauder has earned earnings per share of $0.78 along with revenues of $3.94 billion versus earnings per share and expected income of $0.50 million and $3.74 billion respectively.

In the last year this company has followed a strong upward trend as we can see in the daily chart driven by the strong rises in the US stock markets. Specifically, after marking lows on March 18, 2020 at $136.11 the price began a spectacular bullish rally that led it to mark highs above $336, which represents an increase of $200 per share in just over a year.

Currently, the price is in a small correction after marking those all-time highs that has led it to bounce back strongly during yesterday's session after presenting its results at the support level in the red.

These positive results may give a new boost to the share price although we cannot rule out that this correction may continue over time as uncertainty grows in financial markets regarding the increase in cases caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the possible measures that central banks may take that could drag the markets. The loss of its current support level could open the door to further correction to the $297 per share level.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5. Estee Lauder's daily chart. Data range: April 2, 2020 to August 20, 2021. Prepared on August 20, 2021 at 11:40 am CEST. Please note that past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Evolution of the last 5 years:

2020: 28.88%

2019: 58.75%

2018: 2.25%

2017: 66.35%

2016: -13.14%

With the Admirals Trade.MT5 account, you can trade Contracts for Differences (CFDs) on Estee Lauder and more than 3000 stocks! CFDs allow traders to try to profit from the bull and bear markets, as well as the use of leverage. Click on the following banner to open an account today:

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following: