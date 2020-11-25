Gold breaks below 1,850 USD – what’s going on here?

Source: Economic Events November 25, 2020 - Admiral Markets Forex Calendar
Gold continues to underperform and signs are intensifying that we are probably not yet done on the downside. The near-term break to below 1,850 USD technically points to further weakness ahead.
While the US-Dollar and 10-year US yields have both given back nearly all of their "vaccine hope gains" initiated on the 09th of November by the Pfizer and Biontech news, Gold couldn't even recapture the 1,900 USD mark, instead breaking below the important support around 1,850 USD
In fact, technically, a push back above 1,900 USD is crucial to neutralize the picture again. Below that level chances are increasingly high that Gold bears will continue to push the yellow metal lower, making a run below 1,800 USD likely.
What could be positive for Gold is that we are currently entering a bullish seasonal window in the yellow metal, dampening the bearish outlook. But, what's certainly of higher interest is who is currently selling Gold.
Indeed, we are still of the opinion that market participants will soon realize that a vaccine, alone, won't cut it and that we are still far away from returning to "normal", especially from an economic standpoint.
That in mind, chances are high that massive fiscal packages to stabilize the global economy from the US government and European countries as well, after the recent lockdowns are inevitable. In addition, an ultra-dovish approach from central banks around the globe, especially from the FED, to finance that "fresh" debt is also inevitable.
That said, the current developments and the price drop in Gold have something to do with the expiration at the Comex on Tuesday and several market players trying to push (Paper-)Gold lower to press those traders out of the market who are looking for physical delivery.
But this is currently only pure speculation: technically, a break below in Gold could trigger a next wave lower and activate a target around 1,750/760 USD, while a near-term push back above 1,900 USD could at least result in an attack on the region around 1,920/30 USD:
Source: Admiral Markets MT5 with MT5SE Add-on Gold Daily chart (from July 10, 2019, to November 24, 2020). Accessed: November 24, 2020, at 10:00 PM GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, or future performance.
In 2015, the value of Gold fell by 10.4%, in 2016, it increased by 8.1%, in 2017, it increased by 13.1%, in 2018, it fell by 1.6%, and in 2019, it increased by 18.9%, meaning that in five years, it was up by 28%.
Discover the world's #1 multi-asset platform
Admiral Markets offers professional traders the ability to trade with MetaTrader 5, allowing you to experience trading at a significantly higher, more rewarding level than with MetaTrader 4. Experience benefits such as the addition of the Market Heat Map, so you can compare various currency pairs to see which ones might be lucrative investments, access real-time trading data, and so much more. Click the banner below to start your FREE download of MT5!
Disclaimer: The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:
- This is a marketing communication. The analysis is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.
- Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the Analysis.
- Each of the Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst (Jens Klatt, Professional Trader and Analyst, hereinafter "Author") based on the Author's personal estimations.
- To ensure that the interests of the clients would be protected and objectivity of the Analysis would not be damaged Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.
- Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the Analysis are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis. The presented figures that refer to any past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
- The contents of the Analysis should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets that the client shall profit from the strategies therein or that losses in connection therewith may or shall be limited.
- Any kind of previous or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the Publication should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.
- The projections included in the Analysis may be subject to additional fees, taxes or other charges, depending on the subject of the Publication. The price list applicable to the services provided by Admiral Markets is publicly available from the website of Admiral Markets.
- Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, you should make sure that you understand all the risks.