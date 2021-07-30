Will Airbus shares continue to climb upwards?

Shares in Airbus are high on investors’ watchlists right now after a positive and upbeat earnings report. The European plane maker increased its guidance for profitability, delivery and cash flow for the rest of the year after a strong second quarter performance.

The company also announced that it will soon be launching a freighter variant of its A350 jet. It’s a sector Airbus hasn’t previously focused on but one its rivals Boeing has dominated.

Analysts have increased their price targets on the stock after the earnings report which massively beat market expectations.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, #AIR, Weekly - Data range: from Apr 13, 2014, to Jul 29, 2021, performed on Jul 29, 2021, at 8:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Shares in Airbus have recently bounced off technical support around 104.50, as shown by the small black horizontal line on the chart above.

The next target for traders will be the all-time high price level around 139.10 recorded in January 2020.

