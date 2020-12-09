December 09, 2020 15:00

November brought with it announcements from both Pfizer and Moderna regarding the effectiveness of their coronavirus vaccines. These brought relief to the financial markets, leading to strong rises in equities and making November one of the best, if not the best, months in the history of the stock market.

The surge in the stock markets resulted in some investors abandoning their safe haven assets and throwing everything behind the hope that these vaccines really are the solution to this global crisis. This resulted in a negative month for gold in which the asset closed November with a total loss of 5.41%, thereby increasing the downward trend which began after gold reached its highest price of 2,075 USD per ounce on 7 August 2020.

From an economic perspective, it must be stressed that the vaccine alone is not enough for a return to normal in the short-term. Although countries such as the United Kingdom have begun to vaccinate their population, this process will by no means happen overnight and it could be months before we see the consequences and begin the return to normality.

Technically speaking, so far this month, gold has experienced a rise of around 4.6%, recovering its previous significant support level of 1,850 USD after bouncing off the 50% Fibonacci level and the lower band of the bearish channel that began after reaching its highs and in doing so, has held its 200 period moving average in red.

Holding this level is very important for gold to have the possibility of attacking the high zone of this bearish channel, which is acting as its main resistance level, but gold cannot be expected to reach its new highs until it breaks its current resistance level.

If, however, it is unable to maintain this support level, then gold could again face its 200 period moving average and the lower zone of the bearish channel. The loss of these levels could lead gold to look for its next support level in the lower red band.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5 - Gold Daily Chart. Date Range: August 15, 2019, to December 9, 2020. Date Captured: December 9, 2020. Past performance is not necessarily an indication of future performance.

In 2015, the value of Gold fell 10.4%, in 2016, it rose 8.1%, in 2017, it rose 13.1%, in 2018, it fell 1.6% and in 2019, it rose 18.9%. Overall, gold is up 28% in five years.

If gold has been one of those assets harmed by the announcement of the vaccines, oil has been one of the beneficiaries of this positive news. Since the vaccine announcements, it has reached levels not seen for 8 months.

This momentum has been reinforced by OPEC's agreement to increase production by 500,000 barrels per day from January instead of the previously planned 2 million, although initially the cuts were expected to be increased by 3 more months.

Technically speaking, so far in December, Brent has risen by 3% and over the past month by more than 25%, finally surpassing the high zone of the strong side channel and its 200 period moving average to over 49 USD. It will be important to see whether Brent will be able to pass the 50 USD level. In the event that it falls back below its previous resistance level (green in the chart below), crude oil could re-enter the laterality between the green and blue lines.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5 - Brent Daily Chart. Date Range: August 2, 2019, to December 9, 2020. Date Captured: December 9, 2020. Please note that past performance is not necessarily an indication of future performance.

In 2015, the value of Brent fell by 35.12%, in 2016, it increased by 45.22%, in 2017, it increased by 18.66%, in 2018, it fell by 21.36% and in 2019, it increased by 25.20%, i.e. in those five years it rose by 14.38%.





Discover the World's Number One Multi-Asset Platform

Admiral Markets offers traders the ability to trade with the MetaTrader 5 trading platform absolutely free! MetaTrader 5 enables traders access to superior charting capabilities, free real-time market data & analysis, the best trading widgets available, and much more! Click the banner below to start your free download:





INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

1.This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

2.Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.

3.With a view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4.The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Roberto Rivero, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.

5.Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.

6.Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.

7.Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.