close 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. Investments involve risks and are not suitable for all investors. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
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Your Key To Trading Global Markets

Trade over 8,000 financial instruments across multiple asset classes on advanced trading platforms such as the popular MetaTrader 4 & 5 as well as the Admirals Platform.

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Trading CFDs is risky. You might lose all your invested capital.

Your Key To Trading Global Markets

Trade and invest in 8,000+ instruments today

Forex
Forex

80 CFDs on currency pairs

Forex
Indices
Indices

43 Indices CFDs, including cash CFDs and Index Futures

Indices
Stocks
Stocks

3000+ Share CFDs, as well as the ability to invest in thousands of shares

Stocks
Commodities
Commodities

CFDs on metals, energies and agriculture commodities

Commodities
ETFs
ETFs

370+ ETF CFDs, plus hundreds of ETFs available through Invest.MT5

ETFs
Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies

CFDs on Bitcoin, Dash, Ether, Litecoin and more

Cryptocurrencies

Top trading conditions

Trade our best conditions yet, including some of the market`s most competitive spreads!

  • Leverage 1:2 - 1:30
  • Forex typical spreads from 0.6 pips (EURUSD), micro lots and fractional shares
  • Free real-time charts, market news and research
  • 4,000+ CFDs on currencies, energies, metals, indices, stocks & digital currencies
  • 4,500+ single shares and ETFs

TRY FREE ON DEMO

Trading CFDs is risky. You might lose all your invested capital.

T&Cs and fees apply.

Why choose Admirals?

Support at Your Fingertips

Support at Your Fingertips

Get personalized support with multilingual assistance via phone, email, and live chat

Funds are secured

Funds are secured

All client deposits are kept separate from our own operating funds. Client money is held in designated client bank accounts, ensuring it is protected and segregated from our own funds

Start from €1

Start from €1

You can invest in stocks from €1

Invest now
Support at Your Fingertips

Support at Your Fingertips

Get personalized support with multilingual assistance via phone, email, and live chat
Funds are secured

Funds are secured

All client deposits are kept separate from our own operating funds. Client money is held in designated client bank accounts, ensuring it is protected and segregated from our own funds
Start from €1

Start from €1

You can invest in stocks from €1

Invest now

Try demo trading

Not sure how to start? We`ve got you! Start practicing trading with virtual funds on the Admirals demo trading account.

TRY FREE ON DEMO
No stress

No stress

No deposit

No deposit

No credit card

No credit card

Try demo trading
Get in touch

Get in touch

More questions? Contact us today!

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