Trade and invest in 8,000+ instruments today
80 CFDs on currency pairs
43 Indices CFDs, including cash CFDs and Index Futures
3000+ Share CFDs, as well as the ability to invest in thousands of shares
CFDs on metals, energies and agriculture commodities
370+ ETF CFDs, plus hundreds of ETFs available through Invest.MT5
CFDs on Bitcoin, Dash, Ether, Litecoin and more
MetaTrader WebTrader platform
Trade anywhere, any time, without having to download any software. Whether you use a Mac or a PC, you can tap into to the markets via your browser hassle-free, with the WebTrader trading platform.
MetaTrader: The #1 tool for traders and investors worldwide
Trade or invest in 8,000+ trading instruments including Forex pairs, CFDs on indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares, and ETFs, or purchase shares or exchange-traded funds. Available on both Windows and Mac.
Trade with Admirals mobile app
Trade on-the-go with the Admirals mobile trading app! You can monitor the markets, access charts, open and close trades and more from your gadget. Available for iOS and Android.
MetaTrader WebTrader platform
Trade anywhere, any time, without having to download any software. Whether you use a Mac or a PC, you can tap into to the markets via your browser hassle-free, with the WebTrader trading platform.
Top trading conditions
Trade our best conditions yet, including some of the market`s most competitive spreads!
- Leverage 1:2 - 1:30
- Forex typical spreads from 0.6 pips (EURUSD), micro lots and fractional shares
- Free real-time charts, market news and research
- 4,000+ CFDs on currencies, energies, metals, indices, stocks & digital currencies
- 4,500+ single shares and ETFs
Trading CFDs is risky. You might lose all your invested capital.
Why choose Admirals?
Support at Your Fingertips
Get personalized support with multilingual assistance via phone, email, and live chat
Funds are secured
All client deposits are kept separate from our own operating funds. Client money is held in designated client bank accounts, ensuring it is protected and segregated from our own funds
Start from €1
You can invest in stocks from €1
Support at Your Fingertips
Get personalized support with multilingual assistance via phone, email, and live chat
Funds are secured
All client deposits are kept separate from our own operating funds. Client money is held in designated client bank accounts, ensuring it is protected and segregated from our own funds
Start from €1
You can invest in stocks from €1
Try demo trading
Not sure how to start? We`ve got you! Start practicing trading with virtual funds on the Admirals demo trading account.
No stress
No deposit
No credit card
Get in touch
More questions? Contact us today!