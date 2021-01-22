Is Amazon about to break out to all-time highs?

Januar 22, 2021 12:00

Shares in Amazon have remained remarkably unloved since the last quarter of 2020. While the stock rallied more than 70% last year, it has remained in a trading range for most of the past six months. Most of the big tech companies have faced headwinds recently that have been masked by the surge in demand for them during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the chart below shows, Amazon’s share price has remained in a very tight range and has formed a symmetrical triangle or wedge pattern. This can be typical after a period of an extended trend where momentum starts to fade.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5, #AMZN, Weekly - Data range: from Sep 15, 2013 to Jan 21, 2021, performed on Jan 21, 2021, at 8:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

It’s not the first time Amazon shares have experienced a long-term range. During 2018 and 2019, the stock traded in between an ascending triangle formation as shown by the black horizontal line and ascending trend line. Price managed to breakout during 2020 and rose sharply for months.

The most recent trading range that has developed over the past several months is more evident on the daily chart shown below. Price has been trading in-between the descending resistance line and ascending resistance line for the most of last year.

Source: Admiral Markets MetaTrader 5, #AMZN, Daily - Data range: from Apr 21, 2020 to Jan 21, 2021, performed on Jan 21, 2021, at 9:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sellers tried to break through the lower support level early in the year but failed to gain any traction. Now price is trading back to the top of the trading range, traders will be eyeing a potential break of this resistance and the wedge pattern for a push towards the all-time high price level at around 3,505.00

With an upcoming earnings announcement due on 2 February, traders will be watching for clues in the price action on whether or not buyers will continue to build positions in anticipation of good report. With positive reports in other big tech companies like Netflix, investor optimism is high.

Learn more about the 11 sectors of the stock market that every investor needs to know about and how to trade them in the ‘ 11 Sectors of the Stock Market You Need to Know! ’ article.

According to BarChart, analysts still remain long-term bullish on Amazon’s share price, as shown below:

Source: BarChart, January 21, 2021

Did you know that you can use the Trading Central Technical Ideas Lookup indicator to find actionable trading ideas on this index and thousands of other instruments across Forex, stocks, indices, commodities and more?

You can get this indicator completely FREE by upgrading your MetaTrader 5 trading platform provided by Admiral Markets UK Ltd to the exclusive Admiral Markets Supreme Edition! You’ll also receive a whole range of advanced trading tools such as correlation and sentiment indicators!

Start your free download by clicking on the banner below:

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter "Analysis") published on the website of Admiral Markets. Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

1.This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

2.Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets UK Ltd (Admiral Markets) shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content.

3.With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest.

4.The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst Jitan Solanki, Freelance Contributor (hereinafter "Author") based on personal estimations.

5.Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis.

6.Any kind of past or modelled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed.

7.Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.